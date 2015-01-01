Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Distracted driving (DD) of a motor vehicle is considered an increasing risk factor for land transport accidents.



OBJECTIVE: To identify the tendency in the number of victims in DD accidents and in the number of offences due to cell phone use on Brazilian federal highways, as well as analyze the DD category in depth as it is being used in the country.



METHOD: A time series study with data on accidents with victims, made available by the Federal Highway Police, whose cause was distracted driving, from 2007 to 2016 and data on offences for driving using a cell phone.



RESULTS: There was a tendency towards a monthly increase in the number of distracted driving accident victims in the country up to mid-2011 (percentage monthly variation - PMV = 0.57%), followed by a significant decrease (PMV = -0.45%). Macro-regions showed similar behavior, except in the Southeast. There was a monthly increase in the number of offences caused by drivers using cell phones from 2007 to 2013.



CONCLUSION: There was a tendency towards monthly increases in the number of victims of distracted driving in Brazil and in most macro-regions up to 2011, followed by a subsequent downward tendency. The inaccurate nature of the expression "distraction" compromises the quality of the data and, consequently, the adequate estimation of victims attributable to this risk factor. The cell phone-driving dyad could be the root cause of accidents with victims caused by distracted driving in the country.

