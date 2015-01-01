Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To investigate prevalence of internalized and externalized psychological symptoms and war-related adverse events among a representative secondary-school sample of Syrian refugee adolescents, and to compare levels of depression, anxiety, and stress between Syrian refugee adolescents and Turkish adolescents.



METHODS: Syrian refugee adolescents (n=70) and Turkish adolescents (n=70) were asked to complete the Depression, Anxiety, and Stress Scales (DASS-42) and Strengths and Difficulties Questionnaire (SDQ).



RESULTS: DASS and SDQ scores were significantly different between the two groups; scores in all problem areas were higher in refugees. Loss of a family member increased depression, stress, and total difficulty scored, whereas witnessing death increased anxiety and stress and experiencing multiple events increased depression, anxiety, and total difficulty scores. Maternal years of schooling correlated inversely with SDQ emotional symptoms, conduct problems, and hyperactivity/inattention problem scores. Both parents' years of schooling correlated inversely with SDQ total difficulties scores.



CONCLUSION: Syrian refugee adolescents had higher depression, anxiety, behavioral problems, peer relationship problems, and general difficulties than their Turkish peers. Facilitating refugees' access to mental health services, educating their parents, consulting, and monitoring at-risk children may contribute to reducing psychosocial problems in refugee children.

Language: en