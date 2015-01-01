Abstract

Deep feet frostbite is a severe trauma and often leads to amputation due to full-thickness skin necrosis and subcutaneous tissue damage. A retrospective analysis was performed between June 2013 and June 2019 to review the management measures and outcomes of clinical treatment, and available data had been collected including demographic characteristics, risk factors, and injury environment record. Treatment protocols, wound management, and outcomes were also presented. There were 36 patients diagnosed with deep feet frostbite with a mean age of 51.5 years; the ratio for male to female is 5:1. Drunk and mental disorders were the main risk behaviors for frostbite occurrence. As for the injury environment, mean temperature and wind speed were -20.5 °C and 3.3 m/s, respectively. Fourteen cases achieved wound healing without surgery intervention, 5 cases received skin graft, and 17 cases received amputation. Most amputations (12 cases) were restricted at toe level; only 1 case received whole feet amputation. Our finding indicated that feet deep frostbite in our hospital showed a male predominant and older age including various risk behaviors and coexistence risk factors. Clinical management based on pathology mechanism needs further improvement, as the amputation rate was still high. How to avoid amputation and lower the amputation level are the focus of future efforts.

