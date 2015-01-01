CONTACT US: Contact info
Rehal SS, Aijaz F. Respir. Med. Case Rep. 2020; 31: e101155.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
32695570
Cough is a common symptom of cardiorespiratory pathology, yet its vasomotor effects are underappreciated. We report a case of a 45-year-old male who had a Cough Syncopal event resulting in a road traffic collision. Although he was unhurt and fully recovered, we believe there is need for greater understanding of this unusual sequence of events.
Cough; DVLA; Syncope; Vagal response