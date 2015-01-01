SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Rehal SS, Aijaz F. Respir. Med. Case Rep. 2020; 31: e101155.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.rmcr.2020.101155

PMID

32695570 PMCID

Abstract

Cough is a common symptom of cardiorespiratory pathology, yet its vasomotor effects are underappreciated. We report a case of a 45-year-old male who had a Cough Syncopal event resulting in a road traffic collision. Although he was unhurt and fully recovered, we believe there is need for greater understanding of this unusual sequence of events.


Language: en

Keywords

Cough; DVLA; Syncope; Vagal response

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print