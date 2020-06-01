|
Kang AS, Kang KS. Ann. Med. Surg. (Lond.) 2020; 57: 11-13.
(Copyright © 2020, Surgical Associates, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
32695333 PMCID
INTRODUCTION: Although most tongue lacerations in children can be treated conservatively, accepted indications for suture repair include complex injury, large flaps, and active bleeding. The purpose of this article is to highlight repair of a unique, severe injury pattern in a child.
Case report; Bifid tongue; Tongue laceration; Tongue lesion; Tongue trauma