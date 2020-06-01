Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Although most tongue lacerations in children can be treated conservatively, accepted indications for suture repair include complex injury, large flaps, and active bleeding. The purpose of this article is to highlight repair of a unique, severe injury pattern in a child.

Presentation and treatment: A 3-year-old boy fell on a cemented floor causing a midline full-thickness laceration through the median fibrous septum, resulting in a bifid tongue. Given the midline location, neurovascular supply was protected, and following surgical repair, the patient enjoyed an uneventful recovery.



Conclusion: Our case outlines a surgical approach for this unique case of acquired traumatic pediatric bifid tongue, which to our knowledge, has never been reported in the English literature.

