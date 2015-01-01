Abstract

We investigated the effects of the interaction between the body and gravitational axes on vection (visually induced self-motion perception) in school-age children and adults. Experiment 1 was a pilot study of adults that was conducted to determine the appropriate experimental settings for the main experiment that included children and adults. The adult participants experienced vection in four different directions in the head-centered coordinate (forward, backward, upward, and downward) under two postural conditions: standing (in which the body and gravitational axes were consistent) and supine (in which the body orientation was orthogonally aligned to the gravitational axis). The adults reported more rapid and longer lasting vection when standing than when supine. In the main experiment (Experiment 2), we tested adults and school-age children under conditions similar to those of Experiment 1 and found that the reported vection was more rapid and longer lasting in children than in adults, whereas the reported vection tended to be more rapid and longer lasting under the standing condition than the supine condition for both age groups. Based on the similarities and differences between children and adults found in the present and previous vection studies, child-specific features of vection are discussed.

Language: en