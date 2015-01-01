|
Nielsen MB, Christensen JO, Hetland J, Finne LB. Front. Psychol. 2020; 11: e1401.
(Copyright © 2020, Frontiers Research Foundation)
32695050 PMCID
BACKGROUND: Previous research has established exposure to workplace aggression as a significant risk factor for employee functioning, well-being, and health. However, less is known about effective prevention and management strategies. The main objectives of the current project were to determine the impact of physical and psychological aggression on the well-being, health, and work ability of employees in the child welfare service and to establish whether a strong psychosocial safety climate and an ethical infrastructure are effective with regard to protecting employees against aggression. This project may help identify the specific risks child welfare workers are exposed to, the impact of workplace aggression on their health and well-being, and the most effective strategies to manage the problem. Furthermore, the findings should be central for developing laws and regulations and to any political decision on measures to tackle aggression in the workplace.
violence; safety; health; aggression; harassment; prevention and management