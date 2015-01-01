Abstract

The volume, velocity and variety of data collected about individuals have increased exponentially over the last decade, presenting new injury surveillance opportunities to identify risk factors, monitor trends, and evaluate the efficacy of interventions. But does the hype around big data and artificial intelligence (AI) apply to the injury prevention space, and how veracious is surveillance in this era? This commentary discusses the digital transformation of health as applied to injury prevention, but cautions on the challenges of maintaining data quality in integrated systems and discusses the need for an injury informatics strategy moving forward.

