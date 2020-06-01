Abstract

PURPOSE: We examined associations between electronic vapor product use (vaping) and violence victimization (adolescent relationship abuse (ARA), youth violence, bullying, and experiencing all three types of violence).



METHODS: Data were drawn from the 2017 National Youth Risk Behavioral Survey. Logistic regression examined associations between vaping and violence victimization, adjusting for sex, age, race, identification as a sexual minority, and use of other substances.



RESULTS: After adjusting for demographic characteristics, vaping was significantly and positively associated with ARA, youth violence, bullying, and experiencing all three types of violence (ARA: adjusted odds ratio (aOR) 3.0, 95% CI: 2.5-3.5; youth violence: aOR 3.0, CI: 2.4-3.6; bullying: aOR 1.5, CI: 1.4-1.7; all three types of violence: 10, CI: 6.3, 15.8). When use of other substances was added into the model, these associations attenuated, and, for bullying, lost significance.



CONCLUSIONS: Vaping is associated with increased violence victimization, particularly for youth experiencing ARA, youth violence, and polyvictimization. Further longitudinal studies are needed to determine directionality of these associations and guide prevention efforts.

Language: en