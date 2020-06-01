Abstract

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Youth Risk Behavior Surveillance System (YRBSS) monitors trends in adolescent health-related behaviors and experiences that contribute to the leading causes of death and disability among youth and adults in the U.S. Administered in high schools, YRBSS is the nation's largest surveillance system dedicated to monitoring adolescent health behaviors, and data are used to track student risk behaviors and guide school health programs across states and local jurisdictions. During the 2019 YRBSS cycle, CDC led efforts to reach more jurisdictions, advance data collection methods, ensure representativeness to accurately reflect student populations, and incorporate innovative approaches to data dissemination. The structural improvements made during the 2019 YRBSS cycle align with CDC's surveillance modernization efforts to increase data quality and utilization. In this commentary, we describe improvements in YRBSS methodology and announce the periodic publication of featured YRBSS findings in the Journal of Adolescent Health.

