Frattaroli S, Omaki E, Molocznik A, Allchin A, Hopkins R, Shanahan S, Levinson A. Inj. Epidemiol. 2020; 7(1): e44.
(Copyright © 2020, The author(s), Publisher Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
32693831
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Extreme Risk Protection Order (ERPO) laws are a promising gun violence prevention strategy. ERPO laws allow specific categories of people (law enforcement in all states, family in most) to petition a court to request that an individual be temporarily prohibited from purchasing and possessing firearms because that individual is behaving dangerously and at risk of violence, either to themselves or others. In 2017 Washington State's ERPO law took effect. King County developed a comprehensive approach to implementing the ERPO law. The early experience of King County offers important insight into how early adopters of these laws are incorporating EPROs into their approach to gun violence prevention.
Keywords
Homicide; Policy; Suicide; Implementation; Firearm injury; Extreme risk protection order