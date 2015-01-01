|
Citation
|
Hammock AC, Majumdar Das S, Mathew A, Johnson S. J. Am. Coll. Health 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32693701
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: This study examined the experiences of men in sexual violence bystander education programs at one institution of higher education. Participants: Twenty-three men participated in the study, of which 15 identified as men of color.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
health education; men; sexual violence; Bystander intervention; community health