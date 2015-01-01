Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study examined the experiences of men in sexual violence bystander education programs at one institution of higher education. Participants: Twenty-three men participated in the study, of which 15 identified as men of color.



METHODS: Four focus groups were conducted, transcribed, and analyzed in Dedoose 8.2.14 using thematic analysis.



RESULTS: Many men questioned the applicability of national rates of sexual assault to their local campus. While bystander programing helped the men learn and use intervention skills, they critiqued these programs for unfairly characterizing all/most men as perpetrators. Additionally, Black men felt that the programing did not take into account potentially negative consequences of intervention for men of color.



CONCLUSIONS: Presenting national statistics on sexual assault during bystander intervention programing may not increase men's threat perception if not paired with local campus data. Future programing should consider addressing the complicated nature of intervention specifically for men of color.

Language: en