Taylor S, Ayres T, Jones E. Int. J. Drug Policy 2020; 83: e102869.
Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing
32702610
BACKGROUND: Research indicates that a body of ecstasy users across the globe employ 'home' drug testing technologies to learn more about the content of their drugs - a process referred to throughout this article as independent drug checking (IDC). Whilst a small number of studies offer accounts of this process, they do so through a narrow lens of harm reduction, potentially overlooking wider socio-cultural factors which may affect this. In response, this article draws on Slavoj Žižek's political theory of the cultural injunction to enjoy, situating IDC in the wider political economy of neoliberal consumer capitalism to contextualise and interpret its use as integral to pleasure and leisure.
Language: en
Consumerism; Drug checking; Ecstasy; Harm; Pill testing; Pleasure