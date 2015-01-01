Abstract

Traumatic brain injury (TBI) remains a substantial medical and socioeconomic challenge worldwide, and reliable data on epidemiology, care pathways, and outcomes are still lacking because of heterogeneity in definitions, data collection, and reporting. The pan-European Collaborative European NeuroTrauma Effectiveness Research (CENTER-TBI) study paves the way for large-scale collaborative studies on TBI across continents, using common definitions and harmonised data collection. In The Lancet Neurology, Guoyi Gao and colleagues report the results of the Chinese sister study--the CENTER-TBI China registry study including 13 138 patients from 52 centres. For the first time, clinical data of TBI in China have been collected in a format that is compatible with standardised common data elements and identical inclusion criteria. Despite limitations--eg, data collection restricted to patients in neurointensive care or preselected neurosurgical centres and to outcome at discharge only--the results can be considered as representative of how care for patients with TBI is delivered in China today. The study covered two-thirds of all Chinese provinces and had a median enrolment of 137 patients per centre...

