SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Lee KH, Park GY, Bahk WM, Lee SJ, Pae CU. Clin. Psychopharmacol. Neurosci. 2020; 18(3): 445-449.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Korean College of Neuropsychopharmacology)

DOI

10.9758/cpn.2020.18.3.445

PMID

32702223

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: There has been a lack of data regarding the usefulness and clinical characteristic between patients-treated with and without antidepressants (Pw/Pwo ADs).

Methods: One hundred and eighty inpatients were recruited and observed for a 6-month. The depressive, cognitive, daily activity, and motor symptoms were evaluated at baseline and tracked at month 6, with the use of rating scales including Beck Depression Inventory (BDI), Mini Mental State Examination (MMSE), Global Deterioration Scale (GDS), modified Rankin Scale (MRS), modified Barthel Index (MBI), and Berg Balance Scale (BBS).

Results: Among 178 patients, 84 (47.2%) were treated with ADs. PwAD had numerically or significantly higher depressive cognitive, and motor symptoms along with daily activity impairment (8.3 point higher in BDI score, p < 0.001; 3.6 point lower in MMSE, p = 0.003; 0.8 point higher in GDS score, p = nonsignificant; 8.2 point lower in BBS score, p = 0.053, and 0.4 point higher in MBI score, p = nonsignificant) than PwoAD. Psychiatric consultation was also significantly higher in PwAD than in PwoAD (p < 0.001). The numbers need to treat for good clinical outcomes between PwAD and PwoAD were 5.8, 6.0, and 7.5, respectively, by MRS, MBI, and BBS scores.

Conclusion: Our findings suggest the potential utility of AD treatment and different clinical parameters between patients- treated with and without ADs. Adequately-powered and well-controlled further studies are mandatory to confirm and fully elaborate such association.


Language: en

Keywords

Depression; Motor; Stroke; Activities; Antidepressant; Cognitive function

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print