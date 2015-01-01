Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The aim of this scoping review is to describe the characteristics of occupational surveillance systems available in low- and middle-income countries (LAMICs).



INTRODUCTION: Well-established workers' health surveillance systems provide important data to guide public health decision making. A previous review on occupational health surveillance systems in developed countries found that insufficient collection of information and resources affects the work of policymakers and researchers. Identifying the characteristics of existing systems in LAMICs can assist in decision making in these countries.



INCLUSION CRITERIA: This review will consider studies on occupational health surveillance systems used in both public and private health services in LAMICs, which describe, implement, analyze, or evaluate surveillance systems on workers' health and working conditions.



METHODS: Primary studies, government documents, and other records focusing on information systems of occupational and work-related diseases, occupational accidents, or injuries, published in English, Portuguese, Spanish, or Italian will be retrieved from seven databases, including LILACS, Scopus, PubMed, CINAHL, and Embase, among others. Various sources of gray literature as LAMICs' government websites will also be searched. After title and abstract screening, relevant articles will be analyzed in full. Data extracted will be presented in tables and narrative form to provide comprehensive information.

