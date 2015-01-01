Abstract

Misrepresentation of social groups and communities targeted by addiction and drugs in developing countries-where the media are exclusive to the government-has reduced the Media's validity in the prevention control, and treatment of addiction. This study proceeds to scrutinize the demeanor by which the national media of Iran portrays addiction and drugs victim groups to the community, whilst focusing on the prime incentives behind such representations. This is a combinational research design seeking out both qualitative and quantitative factors involved in the study. The findings conjecture that the Iranian national television has, to a large degree, failed to accurately present the social verity of addiction in the community, due to certain errors and omissions in regards to identifying target groups and considering social components of addiction and drugs. the most notable factor behind this misrepresentation is censorship and framing of the subject of addiction in line with political tendencies of the state as regards social problems. The 5 major frames considered by the media as regards victim groups of addiction and drugs and their social characteristics include: frames on "addiction among male adolescents"; "addiction among social degenerates"; "epicurean addiction"; "addiction as the consequence of modern living"; and "law enforcement in drugs". The frame building procedure employed by the Iranian national television for the subject of addiction and drugs entails the curtailment of addiction to exclusive groups of the community, primarily comprised of what the media perceives as disreputable and degrading individuals, so as to allow for society to appear as a separate and somewhat immaculate entity. Such frames have disparaged the authority and influence of the media in controlling the aftermath and damages of drugs and addiction.

Language: en