Abstract

An infant may die from unintentional suffocation if their exhausted, or inebriated or sedated mothers fall asleep while breast feeding or just sharing a bed and roll over on to them. The mother wakes up to find the baby dead in the morning. Diagnosis is complex due to minuscule autopsy findings and denial by parents about overlaying although it was accidental. Unusually, in this case, the baby was "over layed" by a young male child from the same family. The female baby was found listless next morning by her mother and died after three months of treatment. Death circumstances, non-sudden outcome, and unusual circumstances of overlaying the baby.

Language: en