Journal Article

Citation

Behera C, Chauhan M, Bijarnia M. Med. Leg. J. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Medico-Legal Society, Publisher Royal Society of Medicine Press)

DOI

10.1177/0025817220930550

PMID

32700631

Abstract

An infant may die from unintentional suffocation if their exhausted, or inebriated or sedated mothers fall asleep while breast feeding or just sharing a bed and roll over on to them. The mother wakes up to find the baby dead in the morning. Diagnosis is complex due to minuscule autopsy findings and denial by parents about overlaying although it was accidental. Unusually, in this case, the baby was "over layed" by a young male child from the same family. The female baby was found listless next morning by her mother and died after three months of treatment. Death circumstances, non-sudden outcome, and unusual circumstances of overlaying the baby.


Language: en

Keywords

asphyxia; Overlaying; smothering; sudden infant death

