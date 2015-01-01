Abstract

The means by which people self-harm are diverse and so are the motives that drive them. They are intended for personal gain which may be psychological, legal or material. Fabricated injuries may be self-inflicted or permitted by others. We present three cases of fabricated injuries over the shoulder and upper limbs both alleging assault with a firearm. In all the cases meticulous examination elicited suspicion on how these were caused. Meticulous examination is essential to differentiate true from false accusations so that no innocent person is punished.

Language: en