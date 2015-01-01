|
Citation
|
Villanueva L, Gomis-Pomares A. Child Psychiatry Hum. Dev. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32700097
|
Abstract
|
Adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) have far-reaching effects on a wide range of health outcomes in adulthood, however, less is known about their consequences in emerging adulthood or in a geographically distinct sample. We examined the cumulative and individual relation of ACEs and two risky behaviors: alcohol and illegal drugs consumed by 490 Spanish emerging adults (mean age = 18.9). Participants answered the ACEs questionnaire, and two items about alcohol and illegal drugs consumption.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Substance use; Adverse childhood experiences; Adolescence; Emerging adulthood; Spanish population