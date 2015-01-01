SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Stassi C, Mondello C, Baldino G, Benedetto F, La Corte F, Salamone I, Sapienza D, Cardia L, Ventura Spagnolo E. Int. J. Legal Med. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1007/s00414-020-02379-w

32700014

A medico-legal consult is frequently required in a clinical context in order to assess the eventual compatibility of specific wounds with a self- or hetero-infliction. Accordingly, the case of a 52-year-old man with a single, penetrating stab wound of the neck, reported as self-inflicted, is here presented. The forensic aspects, taken into account in order to determine the self- or hetero-infliction nature of the wound, are further discussed and compared to cases described in the literature.


Homicidal stabbing; Self-stabbing; Single stab wounds

