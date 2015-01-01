|
Dekkers TJ, Huizenga HM, Bult J, Popma A, Boyer BE. Eur. Child Adolesc. Psychiatry 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
32699991
Parents of children with ADHD experience several difficulties while raising their children and report lower levels of knowledge about their children's life and behaviors. A recent study found that low levels of parental knowledge mediated the association between ADHD symptoms and risk-taking behavior (RTB) in adolescents. The current study aimed to investigate this previous finding further by replicating it, by taking peer influence into account as additional social factor of importance and by extending it and also investigate the role of parental knowledge in the association between ADHD symptoms and homework problems.
Replication; Parental knowledge; Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD); Homework problems; Pre-registration; Risk-taking behavior