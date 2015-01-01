Abstract

PURPOSE: The purpose of this study was to estimate the effect of the mechanism of trauma (fall versus kick), rider demographics, equestrian experience, protective equipment, and whether or not a horse was shod on the anatomic site of a horse-related maxillofacial fracture, operating time, postoperative complication rate, and length of hospital stay.



METHODS: We retrospectively reviewed the medical records of patients treated for horse-related maxillofacial fractures at a single institution in Germany between January 2000 and March 2015. We used linear and logistic regression to test the above-mentioned variables for statistical correlations.



RESULTS: During the study period, we treated 138 horse-related facial fractures in 71 patients. The mean patient age was 34.5 years, and 80.3% of the injuries occurred in women. Most of the maxillofacial fractures were the result of a horse kick (71.8%) when unmounted and the majority occurred in more experienced riders (70.4%). There was a significant association of wearing of protective equipment with a shorter hospital stay and lower risk of postoperative complications.



CONCLUSION: More education is needed in the equestrian community regarding the use of protective equipment when unmounted. Safety helmets should be redesigned to include a faceguard and be worn at all times.

