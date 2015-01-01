|
Citation
Stier R, Tavassol F, Dupke C, Rüter M, Jehn P, Gellrich NC, Spalthoff S. Eur. J. Trauma Emerg. Surg. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
DOI
PMID
32699917
Abstract
PURPOSE: The purpose of this study was to estimate the effect of the mechanism of trauma (fall versus kick), rider demographics, equestrian experience, protective equipment, and whether or not a horse was shod on the anatomic site of a horse-related maxillofacial fracture, operating time, postoperative complication rate, and length of hospital stay.
Keywords
Complications; Equestrian experience; Horse; Maxillofacial fractures; Protective equipment; Trauma mechanism