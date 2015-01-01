|
Pinggera D, Klein B, Thomé C, Grassner L. Eur. J. Trauma Emerg. Surg. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
32699916
PURPOSE: In February 2020, the federal state of Tyrol in Austria has become one of the epicenters of the COVID-19 pandemic. Tyrol is known for numerous skiing areas. Thus, winter sport resorts became a starting point for COVID-19 infections spreading towards the rest of the state, Austria and other countries, leading to a mandatory quarantine for almost a million people, who were placed under a curfew and restrictions in daily life. Additionally, all ski resorts and hotels were closed. We aimed to analyze the influence of the COVID-19 quarantine on traumatic brain injury (TBI) cases in Tyrol.
Traumatic brain injury; COVID-19; Outcome; Quarantine