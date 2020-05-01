Abstract

PURPOSE: To determine and compare the incidence and severity of wrist fractures in skiers and snowboarders.



METHODS: A university-run orthopedic clinic at the base of a major ski resort has maintained an injury database spanning the years 1972 to 2012. Demographic information, equipment type, ability level, trail type and conditions, number of falls, circumstances surrounding the injury, and radiographs were collected on participants sustaining wrist fractures and compared with uninjured control participants asked the same questions, but in reference to their last fall where no injury resulted. A risk factor model for wrist fracture and severity in alpine sports was developed.



RESULTS: During the 40-year period, 679 wrist fractures were identified. The incidence of wrist fracture per 1,000 days was 0.447 in snowboarders and 0.024 in skiers. In comparison with a representative sample of uninjured skiers, bivariate analyses revealed that skiers who experienced fractures were less experienced, had a greater number of falls, were on green or double black trails, and were injured owing to jumping or other reason related to technique. A higher risk for fracture was found for beginners, males younger than age 16, women older than age 50, and 4 or fewer days skiing that season. Bivariate analyses found that injured snowboarders were more likely to be female, younger, less experienced and had received less instruction than uninjured snowboarders. Higher risk for wrist fracture among snowboarders was found to be associated with age younger than 18 and less experience.



CONCLUSIONS: Wrist fractures occur at an 18 times greater incidence in snowboarders than in skiers. Skiers with wrist fractures were beginners, males younger than 16, women older than 50, or those who had less participation. Snowboarders sustaining wrist fractures were younger than 18 or had less experience.



TYPE OF STUDY/LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: Prognostic III.

Language: en