Abstract

The purpose of this study was to gather information from scientific literature related to all steps of Van Mechelen's "sequence of prevention" for injuries applied to youth and adult recreational field hockey players. A systematic review was conducted in Medline via Pubmed and in SPORTDiscus via EBSCOhost. Twenty-six original studies were included. Regarding injury incidence (step 1) results showed several overall injury incidence rates (youth: 1.47 per 1,000 Athlete Exposure (AE) time-loss (TL) injury up to 11.32 per 1,000 AE TL ánd non-time loss (NTL) injury, adults: 2.2 NTL injury per 1,000 AE, 15.2 injury per 1,000 hours of sports participation). Considering games and practices, most injuries were sustained in games (youth: 4.9, adults: 7.87 per 1,000 AE). Considering body parts, highest injury incidence rates were found in body parts in the lower extremities (youth: knee injuries in games (0.33 per 1,000 AE), adults: hamstring injuries in pre-season (0.75 per 1,000 AE)) and injuries in the head/face/eye (youth: 0.66 and adults: 0.94 head/face/eye, 0.71 head/face and 0.63 concussion per 1,000 AE). Regarding aetiology (step 2), no studies were found. Regarding the efficacy of available interventions (step 3 and 4), one study was found among youth players, describing a warm-up programme.

