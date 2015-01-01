Abstract

Disclosure of one's suicidal thoughts is a pivotal but under-investigated mechanism for preventing suicide among young adults experiencing homelessness (YAEH). In a sample of 527 YAEH, we adopted a multi-level perspective to assess patterns and correlates of disclosure in their friendship networks. Less than one-third of YAEH disclosed their suicidal thoughts-half of them doing so during a suicidal crisis-and only disclosed to 21% of their friends. Multilevel modeling showed that YAEH who reported a history of unmet mental health needs were more likely to have disclosed to a friend, and friends who were sources of social support were most highly sought out for disclosures. Our findings highlight the need for cultivating safe environments that promote disclosures among YAEH.

