Abstract

This study presents psychiatric and forensic characteristics of people accused of a sexual crime and sent for evaluation. Data were drawn from the only institutional psychiatric forensic assessment center in Croatia, during a 9-year period, from January 1, 2010 to December 31, 2018. There were 72 cases of sex offenses: 37 with child victims and 35 with adult victims. People accused of sex offenses with child victims were more often sexually abused during childhood and treated psychiatrically as inpatients. They used alcohol less often. Sex offenders with child victims were diagnosed with narcissistic and antisocial personality disorder, dementia, and pedophilic disorder. Those with adult victims were diagnosed with antisocial personality disorder, alcohol related disorders and dementia. Due to these differences, the management of these two groups of offenders in both mental health and penal systems should be different.

