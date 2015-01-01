|
Citation
|
Hoover GL, Whitehair VC. Neurol. Res. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Forefront Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32706643
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: Agitation and aggression are common following traumatic brain injury. The challenges related to these disorders affect all stages of recovery, from the acute hospital to the community setting. The aim of this literature review is to provide an updated overview of the current state of post-traumatic agitation research.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
aggression; Traumatic Brain Injury; agitation; amnesia; behavior; delirium