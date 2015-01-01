Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Agitation and aggression are common following traumatic brain injury. The challenges related to these disorders affect all stages of recovery, from the acute hospital to the community setting. The aim of this literature review is to provide an updated overview of the current state of post-traumatic agitation research.



METHODS: We performed a PubMed literature review which included recent confirmatory and novel research as well as classic and historical studies to integrate past and future concepts.



RESULTS: Areas explored include the personal and societal effects of post-traumatic agitation, methods for defining and diagnosing several neurobehavioral disorders, and pathophysiology and management of agitation and aggression. Target areas for future study are identified and discussed.



DISCUSSION: While much progress has been made in understanding post-traumatic agitation, there remain several key areas that require further elucidation to support the care and treatment for people with traumatic brain injury.

