Corcoran VP, Andover MS. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
32706441
OBJECTIVE: Non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) is of concern given the increased risk for suicide attempt. Prevalence rates of NSSI are highest among adolescents and young adults. These groups also exhibit the highest rates of Internet use. Previous research suggests that online communication of NSSI can serve as both a risk and protective factor related to NSSI engagement. This study explored online disinhibition in the context of NSSI e-communities as a potential factor that could contribute to opposing NSSI outcomes.
