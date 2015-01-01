Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To evaluate the psychometric and predictive performance of the Columbia-Suicide Severity Rating Scale (C-SSRS) in emergency department (ED) patients with suicidal ideation or attempts (SI/SA).



METHODS: Participants (n = 1,376, mean age 36.8, 55% female, 76.8% white) completed the C-SSRS during the ED visit and were followed for one year. Reliability analyses, exploratory structural equation modeling, and prediction of future SA were explored.



RESULTS: Reliability of the Suicidal Ideation subscale was adequate, but was poor for the Intensity of Ideation and Suicidal Behavior subscales. Three empirically derived factors characterized the C-SSRS. Only Factor 1 (Suicidal Ideation and Attempts) was a reliable predictor of subsequent SA, though odds ratios were small (ORs: 1.09-1.10, CI95% : 1.04, 1.15). The original C-SSRS Suicidal Ideation and Suicidal Behavior subscales and the C-SSRS ED screen predicted subsequent SA, again with small odds ratios (ORs: 1.07-1.19, CI95% : 1.01, 1.29). In participants without a SA history, no C-SSRS subscale predicted subsequent SA. History of any SA (OR: 1.98, CI95% : 1.43, 2.75) was the strongest predictor of subsequent SA.



CONCLUSIONS: The psychometric evidence for the C-SSRS was mixed. History of a prior SA, as measured by the C-SSRS, provided the most parsimonious and powerful assessment for predicting future SA.

