Wannemueller A, Forkmann T, Glaesmer H, Juckel G, Paashaus L, Rath D, Schönfelder A, Moser D, Kumsta R, Teismann T. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
32706152
OBJECTIVE: According to the Interpersonal Psychological Theory of Suicide, capability for suicide comprises two dimensions: fearlessness about death and elevated pain tolerance. The short (S) allelic variant of the serotonin transporter gene-linked polymorphic region (5-HTTLPR) has repeatedly been associated with more violent and lethal suicide methods and lethality of suicide attempts. The current study aimed to investigate whether 5-HTTLPR allelic variants are associated with fearlessness about death and pain tolerance/persistence and whether it moderates the relationship between childhood maltreatment and acquired capability for suicide.
