Watt T, Kim S, Ceballos N, Norton C. J. Am. Coll. Health 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
32705935
OBJECTIVE: This study investigates the association between adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) and mental health among a sample of college students. It also explores whether health behaviors and social support may help to explain the link between ACEs and mental health. Participants: Participants were students at a large public university in the Southwest (n = 404).
mental health; social support; ACEs