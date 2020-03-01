Abstract

Schizophrenia is a common disease characterized by thinking obstructions and accompanied by cognitive, emotional and behavioral disorders. Under the control of psychiatric symptoms, patients with schizophrenia may self-injure or impulsively wound others, resulting in public risk and increase in the burden of family and society. In recent years, many studies have shown that the violent behavior of patients with schizophrenia is related to genetic factors. This article reviews the research progress on the relationship between genetic polymorphism and violent behavior of patients with schizophrenia, analyzes the possible mechanism of the correlation between the two, puts forward the limitations of current research and the directions of future research, and provides scientific basis for risk assessment and prevention of violent behavior of patients with schizophrenia.

