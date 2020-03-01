SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Song HF, Deng X, Yang N, Hao B, Hu YB, Shi YW, Xue L, Zhao H. Fa Yi Xue Za Zhi 2020; 36(3): 326-332.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Si fa bu Si fa jian ding ke xue ji shu yan jiu suo)

DOI

10.12116/j.issn.1004-5619.2020.03.006

PMID

32705844

Abstract

OBJECTIVE To explore the impulse control and event-related potential （ERP） characteristics of patients with mental disorders caused by traumatic brain injury （TBI） in forensic psychiatry identification and to provide objective auxiliary indicators for forensic psychiatry identification.

METHODS Thirty patients （TBI group） with mental disorders caused by traumatic brain injury, who were identified as mild psychiatric impairment by judicial psychiatry, including 24 males and 6 females, as well as the thirty people in the control group participated in the study. All the participants completed Barratt Impulsiveness Scale-11 （BIS-11） and ERP induced by Go/NoGo tasks. BIS-11 and ERP data were collected and analyzed.

RESULTS The results of the BIS-11 showed that the total score and subscale scores of the TBI group were higher compared to the control group （P<0.05）. Moreover, the TBI group exhibited significantly lower NoGo-N2 amplitude and lower NoGo-P3 amplitude than the control group. The NoGo-N2 amplitude was larger than the Go-N2 amplitude, and the NoGo-P3 amplitude was larger than the Go-P3 amplitude in both groups （P<0.05）.

CONCLUSION Traumatic brain injury could impair impulse control of mild psychiatric impairment patients, and the amplitudes of NoGo-N2 and NoGo-P3 could be important parameters to evaluate the impulse control of patients with mental disorders caused by traumatic brain injury.


Language: en

Keywords

forensic psychiatry; mental disorders; brain injuries; impulse control disorders; event-related potentials; Go/NoGo task; Barratt Impulsiveness Scale-11

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print