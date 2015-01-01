SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Kılınç E, Gür K. Int. J. Nurs. Pract. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1111/ijn.12861

PMID

32705741

Abstract

AIM: The aim of this work is to determine the behaviours of adolescents towards safety measures at school and in traffic and their health beliefs for injuries.

BACKGROUND: Adolescents are more prone to injuries, as they are more willing to try risky health behaviours.

METHODS: This descriptive and cross-sectional study was conducted at high schools in Turkey. The data were collected from high school students based on the self-report method between October 2017 and January 2018. Frequency, percentage, chi-square, t test, and logistic regression were used to analyse the data.

RESULTS: A total of 481 adolescents participated in the study. The response rate is 96.05%. As a result of the research, 12.5% of the adolescents reported that they were injured in traffic and 18.9% of them were injured at school. Adolescents who did not have an accident had higher scores of health beliefs than those who had an accident (p < 0.05). The most important predictors of injury are being male (OR: 2.52, 95% CI [1.19, 53.00]), parents' separation (OR: 2.82, 95% CI [0.98, 8.09]), and not believing that traffic rules were safe (OR: 3.15, 95% CI [1.42, 6.97]).

CONCLUSION: Adolescents have risky behaviours at school and in traffic, and these risk behaviours are related to demographic characteristics and health beliefs. School nurses should plan health belief model-based injury prevention programs.


Language: en

Keywords

nursing; adolescence; health belief; risky health behaviours; school and traffic injuries

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print