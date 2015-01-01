Abstract

Suicidal behaviors have been associated with both heritable genetic variables and environmental risk factors. Epigenetic processes, such as DNA methylation, have important roles in mediating the effects of the environment on behavior. Dysregulation of these processes has been observed in many psychiatric disorders, and evidence suggests that they may also be involved in suicidal behaviors. Herein, we have summarized candidate gene and epigenome-wide studies which have investigated DNA methylation in relation to suicidal behaviors, as well as discussed some of the limitations of the field to date.

Language: en