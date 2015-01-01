Abstract

BACKGROUND: Hypopituitarism is a recognized sequela of traumatic brain injury (TBI) and may worsen the quality of life (QoL) in survivors.



Aims: To assess the prevalence of post-traumatic hypopituitarism (PTHP) and growth hormone deficiency (GHD), and determine their correlation with QoL.



Methods: Survivors of moderate to severe TBI were recruited from two Algerian centres. At 3 and 12 months, pituitary function was evaluated using insulin tolerance test (ITT), QoL by growth hormone deficiency in adults' questionnaire (QoL-AGHDA), and 36-item short-form (SF-36) health survey.

Results: Of 133 (M: 128; F: 5) patients aged 18-65 years, PTHP and GHD were present at 3 and 12 months in 59 (44.4%) and 23 (17.29%), 41/116 (35.3%) and 18 (15.5%). Thirteen patients with GHD at 3 months tested normally at 12 months, while 9 had become GHD at 12 months. At 3 and 12 months, peak cortisol was < 500 nmol/L) in 39 (29.3%) and 29 (25%) patients, but <300 nmol/L in only five and seven. Prevalence for gonadotrophin deficiency was 6.8/8.6%, hypo- and hyperprolactinaemia 6.8/3.8% and 5.2/8.6%, and thyrotrophin deficiency 1.5/0.9%. Mean scores for QoL-AGHDA were higher in patients with PTHP at 3 and 12 months: 7.07 vs 3.62 (P = .001) and in patients with GHD at 12 months: 8.72 vs 4.09 (P = .015). Mean SF-36 scores were significantly lower for PTHP at 3 months.



Conclusion: Prevalence of PTHP and GHD changes with time. AGHDA measures QoL in GHD more specifically than SF-36. Full pituitary evaluation and QoL-AGHDA 12 months after TBI are recommended.

