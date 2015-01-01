Abstract

BACKGROUND: In Japan, in 2016, the School Health and Safety Act was revised and examination of extremities in addition to scoliosis became mandatory. Musculoskeletal examinations were subsequently started using a mark sheet-type questionnaire. In the present study, we aimed to analyze the relationship between physical findings and musculoskeletal problems and propose a preventive strategy for musculoskeletal injuries.



METHODS: In 2017, a total of 4,073 elementary and middle school students underwent direct musculoskeletal examination. In a direct examination, the following elements were included: torticollis; scoliosis; stiffness of the shoulder, elbow, hip, knee, and ankle; flexion and extension in standing position; flat foot; hallux valgus; and alignment of the upper and lower extremities. Of the 4,073 students who underwent direct examination in early 2017, only 3,754 were able to complete the mark sheet-type questionnaires in early 2018. A prospective longitudinal analysis of the data gathered was performed.



RESULTS: A total of 396 (11%) students had injuries. The ankle sprain/non-ankle sprain group comprised 119 (3%)/3,635 (97%) students, while the fracture/non-fracture group comprised 105 (2.8%)/3,650 (97.2%) students, respectively. Comparing the sprain group with the non-sprain group, ankle stiffness significantly correlated with ankle sprain in the univariable and multivariable analyses. Injuries occurred more frequently among boys, older students, students with stiff bodies, and students who were involved in sports activities of longer duration.



CONCLUSION: Ankle stiffness was assumed to be a risk factor for ankle sprain. Stretching of the ankle might be effective for preventing ankle sprain. However, further interventional studies are needed to confirm this finding.

