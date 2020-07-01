Abstract

BACKGROUND/PURPOSE: Significant associations between suicide behaviors and inappropriate suicide reports in the media have been reported. The study aimed to examine the quality of long-term suicide reports under surveillance by the Taiwan Suicide Prevention Center (TSPC).



METHODS: The TSPC conducted daily surveillance with timely feedback and interactive approaches with the media professionals. To examine the reporting trends under the surveillance, daily adherence to the 12-item World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines was analyzed for print media published between 2010 and 2018, and for online media in 2017 and 2018. The trend analysis using the Cochran-Armitage test was performed to estimate the significance of adherence changes.



RESULTS: In total, 5529 print reports and 16,445 person-event items from online media were reviewed. The number of suicide reports in print newspapers markedly decreased while it increased for online media. Surveillance of print media showed statistical significance of the improvement of reporting adherence to all guideline items except one item ("Do not publish photo or suicide notes"). Adherence rates were high (∼90%) for 6 of the 12 items over the study duration. Marked improvement was observed in three items: reporting details, giving simplistic reasons, and providing helpline resources. However, both "Highlight the alternatives to suicide" and "Work closely with health authorities to present the facts" items had the lowest adherence. Online media had similar findings and adherence profile as the print media.



CONCLUSION: The quality of suicide reports significantly improved in most WHO guideline items. Development of psychiatric-media liaisons may be beneficial for further improvement.

