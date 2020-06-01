SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Citation

Isakov KMM, Legasto AC, Hossain R, Verzosa Weisman S, Toy D, Groner LK, Feibusch A, Escalon JG. Curr. Probl. Diagn. Radiol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1067/j.cpradiol.2020.06.003

32703539

The last 10 years has seen a steady rise in the use of electronic cigarettes ("e-cigarettes" or ECIGs) or "vape pens." Though initially developed to assist with smoking cessation, use among adolescents has been particularly high. A concomitant rise in ECIG-related injuries disproportionately affecting young patients has been recognized. This unique case series highlights both pulmonary and extra-pulmonary ECIG-induced injuries including vape tip ingestion, maxillofacial fractures after vape pen explosion, myocarditis, and several different manifestations of vaping-associated lung injury. Becoming familiar with expected imaging findings in the wide array of ECIG-induced complications will help radiologists recognize these findings, recommend further imaging as needed, facilitate early diagnosis by help referring clinicians elicit the relevant history from patients, and expedite appropriate treatment.


