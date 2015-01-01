Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To describe epidemiological features of traumatic spinal cord injury (TSCI) and to conduct a comparison with data from 2002.



DESIGN: Retrospective research. Setting: China Rehabilitation Research Center (CRRC), Beijing.



METHODS: Five hundred and ninety patients with TSCI were admitted to the CRRC from 1st January 2011 to 31st December 2019. We collected data on sex, age, marital status, etiology, occupation, neurological level of injury, and the American Spinal Injury Association Impairment Scale on admission, time of injury and treatment.



RESULTS: Statistically significant differences were observed between data from 2002 and the present results (P < 0.001). The mean age of patients with TSCI was 46.3 ± 15.5 years, and the male/female ratio was 4.73:1. The incidence of TSCI increased gradually with age and peaked in the 40-49 age group. The most common occupation was worker (28.6%), followed by office clerk (16.8%) and retired (15.4%). Fall from heights (30.8%), followed by traffic accidents (27.6%) and low falls (25.1%), were the leading etiologies of TSCI. A majority of patients (54.9%) had cervical injuries, 91.9% underwent surgical treatment, and the lowest number of injuries were recorded during winter (19.6%).



CONCLUSION: According to the changes in the epidemiological characteristics of TSCI, preventative strategies should be readjusted. We should pay more attention to the risk of low falls of the elderly. The authors recommend that stricter regulatory practices and safety measures should be developed alongside infrastructure improvements to reduce, and perhaps prevent TSCI.

