Pompeo-Fargnoli A. J. Am. Coll. Health 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/07448481.2020.1784904

32703102

OBJECTIVE: The purpose of this study was to assess the relationship between college student perceived and personal mental health stigmas. Participants: A sample of 352 undergraduate college students from two large Universities in the Eastern United States was utilized.

METHODOLOGY: A self-report anonymous online survey was utilized. The survey contained demographics as well as questions to assess participant levels of perceived stigma, personal stigma, and social desirability.

RESULTS: Results revealed that college student perceived stigma was significantly greater than personal stigma, and that perceived stigma and personal stigma were significantly and positively correlated.

CONCLUSIONS: Overall findings suggest a misperception of campus mental health stigma levels. Based upon these student misperceptions of stigma, best practices for addressing stigma within the clinical setting are discussed. Overall implications for college counseling centers are presented, including campus outreach strategies.


College counseling; perceived stigma; personal stigma

