Abstract

OBJECTIVE: We examined the characteristics, motivations, and harms associated with celebrating events at off-campus parties (OCPs), including a particularly harmful off-campus block party compared to on-campus parties (CPs).



Participants and Method: Survey with a representative sample of 491 students in Canada. Three focus groups with a total of 14 students who have attended the OCBP and one focus group with community members affected by the OCBP (n = 10).



RESULTS: 14.3% of students attended OCPs. OCPs were significantly more likely to be associated with harms. Focus groups revealed that students attend the OCBP as it is cheaper to consume alcohol compared to CPs. Improved music was the most common solution to improve CP. Community members identified 16 potential solutions to mitigate the harms and prevent the OCBP.



CONCLUSION: Reducing costs and improving the experience may increase likelihood of students attending CPs and minimize harms of OCPs.

Language: en