Abstract

The field of nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI) is dominated by research conducted with Caucasian majority samples in Western countries such as North America and Europe. Far less NSSI-related research is conducted in non-Western cultures, even though NSSI behavior is a growing issue in China where studies have found that NSSI among youth occurs at a higher prevalence and has an earlier onset as compared to Western studies. Based on the data collected from middle school students in Xi'an, China, this article tries to figure out the predictive factors that are related to adolescents' NSSI using gender analysis, specially negative life events and social support, and the following conclusions are drawn: (a) There is no significant gender difference in the prevalence of NSSI of middle school students. (b) Negative life events are the risk factors of middle school students' NSSI engagement. Individuals with higher scores of negative life events are more likely to have NSSI.

