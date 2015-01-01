|
Bhui K, Otis M, Halvorsrud K, Freestone M, Jones E. Aust. N. Zeal. J. Psychiatry 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
32702996
OBJECTIVE: Clinicians are tasked with assessing the relationship between violence and mental illness. Yet, there is now a legal expectation in some countries that public services, including health professionals, assess risk of violent extremism - with few available measures. We previously developed a new measure of Sympathies for Radicalisation, using items that measure Sympathies for Violent Protest and Terrorism. In this paper, we present the detailed psychometric properties of a reduced item measure of Sympathies for Violent Protest and Terrorism. We use data from two studies to test replication and then validity against outcomes of self-reported violence and convictions in the entire sample and in those with depressive symptoms.
violence; depression; dysthymia; Extremism; psychometrics