Citation
Lin XG, Zhang XL, Liu QQ, Zhao PW, Zhang H, Wang HS, Yi ZQ. Medicine (Baltimore) 2020; 99(29): e21154.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
DOI
PMID
32702870
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Traumatic brain injury (TBI) refers to head injuries that disrupt normal function of the brain. TBI commonly lead to a wide range of potential psychosocial functional deficits. Although psychosocial function after TBI is influenced by many factors, more and more evidence shows that social cognitive skills are critical contributors. Facial emotion recognition, one of the higher-level skills of social cognition, is the ability to perceive and recognize emotional states of others based on their facial expressions. Numerous studies have assessed facial emotion recognition performance in adult patients with TBI. However, there have been inconsistent findings. The aim of this study is to conduct a meta-analysis to characterize facial emotion recognition in adult patients with TBI.
