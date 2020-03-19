Abstract

BACKGROUND: Traumatic brain injury (TBI) refers to head injuries that disrupt normal function of the brain. TBI commonly lead to a wide range of potential psychosocial functional deficits. Although psychosocial function after TBI is influenced by many factors, more and more evidence shows that social cognitive skills are critical contributors. Facial emotion recognition, one of the higher-level skills of social cognition, is the ability to perceive and recognize emotional states of others based on their facial expressions. Numerous studies have assessed facial emotion recognition performance in adult patients with TBI. However, there have been inconsistent findings. The aim of this study is to conduct a meta-analysis to characterize facial emotion recognition in adult patients with TBI.



METHODS: A systematic literature search will be performed for eligible studies published up to March 19, 2020 in three international databases (PubMed, Web of Science and Embase). The work such as article retrieval, screening, quality evaluation, data collection will be conducted by two independent researchers. Meta-analysis will be conducted using Stata 15.0 software.



RESULTS: This meta-analysis will provide a high-quality synthesis from existing evidence for facial emotion recognition in adult patients with TBI, and analyze the facial emotion recognition performance in different aspects (i.e., recognition of negative emotions or positive emotions or any specific basic emotion).



CONCLUSIONS: This meta-analysis will provide evidence of facial emotion recognition performance in adult patients with TBI.



INPLASY REGISTRATION NUMBER: INPLASY202050109.

Language: en