Citation
Lowe BD, Albers J, Hayden M, Lampl M, Naber S, Wurzelbacher S. J. Constr. Eng. Manage. 2020; 146(4): e04020012.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, American Society of Civil Engineers)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
This paper presents a review of 153 case studies of equipment interventions to improve safety and health of construction businesses in Ohio in 2003-2016. These represent $6.46 million (2016 USD) in purchases incentivized through the Ohio Bureau of Workers' Compensation (OHBWC) Safety Intervention Grant (SIG) program. The source data in the review were extracted from employer grant applications and final reports of the case studies.
Language: en