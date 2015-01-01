Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Volunteering has great economic and social benefits, but it is neglected due to the nature of the work. This study aimed to assess the monetary aspect of the voluntary activities in the National Plan of Safety and Health of Nowruz Passengers and analyze the cost of the implementation of this plan, regarding youth volunteers.



Methods: In this descriptive-analytical study, 1574 volunteers outlined in the plan were analyzed with the wage replacement and replacement cost approach for the monetary evaluation of voluntary activities. Also, the cost-benefit analysis of the Red Crescent voluntary plan was calculated by the volunteer investment and value audit technique.



Results: In the mentioned road safety plan, the sum of the economic values of volunteering work was multiplied by the number of working hours of youth volunteers per day. Thus, the number of young people was determined, considering the average wage per hour for these people, the monetary value of $69 885.6 was obtained for the voluntary activities. Also, the volunteer investment and value audit rate was $10.6; it means that every dollar spent by Red Crescent would cost more than $10 if it were not voluntary.



Conclusions: According to the present findings, it seems that the National Plan of Safety and Health of Nowruz Passengers had been economically profitable for the Red Crescent population and the government because of its high revenue, compared with its cost.



Keywords: Cost analysis, Monetary valuation, Volunteering, Youth, Road safety‎

Language: en