Abstract

Traffic accidents are one of the most important public health issues in recent years. According to the sources such as the World Health Organization (WHO), due to highly growth rate of road transportations around the world, road traffic accidents was the third largest disaster in Iran among the whole world in terms of mortality and disability in 2020.



This study investigates the role of human factor in road accidents. The statistical population was road accidents that occurred in Nowruz holidays in 2017 and 2018 in Iran. The data were collected by census of the events in Nowruz of 2017 and 2018 reported by the traffic police. The frequency of these accidents were studied in terms of time of traveling, type of accident, gender, age, education, vehicle brand, and place of accident occurred in different provinces.



The results of the research demonstrated that the highest frequency of effective human factors engaged in Nowruz holidays car crashes in 2017 and 2018 were unnecessary rushing and high speed. Hence, at that time, these factors were effective in 56.26% and 55.01 % of the road accidents, respectively. Furthermore, in Nowruz 2017, the Provinces of Tehran, Khorasan Razavi, Isfahan, Fars, and Khuzestan and in Nowruz 2018, the Provinces of Tehran, Isfahan, Khorasan Razavi, Fars, and Guilan experienced the most accidents which caused injuries and deaths.



In order to control unnecessary high speed and rushing driving as well as traffic laws violations, it is strongly recommended to plan for training, awareness, and safety promotion all over the country. In addition, modern cars with high quality, rumble strips, traffic alert signs, and billboards may help to decrease the number of accidents on the roads. Also, buildup of professional expert teams of different disciplines including psychologists, traffic experts, etc for making aware of dangers of risky driving habits such as rushing and traffic laws violations and presenting appropriate solutions can be other effective measures.



Keywords: Road accidents, Injury, Death, Nowruz 1395, Nowruz 1396

Language: en